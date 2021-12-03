NewYorkCoin Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and $2,668.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00355848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

