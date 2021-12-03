New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.