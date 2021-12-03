New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

