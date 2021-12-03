New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases Shares of 13,200 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.39 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,919 shares of company stock valued at $123,653,033. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

