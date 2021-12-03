New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $349.67 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

