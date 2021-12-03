New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.54 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

