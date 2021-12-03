New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.

NYSE:APTV opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.65. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.