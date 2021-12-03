Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NML stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

