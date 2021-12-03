NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $92.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NetApp stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. NetApp has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

