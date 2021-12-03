NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $105.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

