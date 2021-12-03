Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0285

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $822.61 million and $24.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.30 or 0.07988536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.72 or 0.00360026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.25 or 0.00993647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00083287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00424105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.48 or 0.00403791 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,630,249,599 coins and its circulating supply is 28,815,114,921 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.