Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NRDS. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.18 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

