Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $37.83 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $40.82 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00407728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087077 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,026,374 coins and its circulating supply is 60,510,576 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

