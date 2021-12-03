National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Research were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

