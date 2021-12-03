National Grid Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,784% compared to the average volume of 172 call options.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Grid by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in National Grid by 24.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

