National Grid Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,784% compared to the average volume of 172 call options.
NYSE:NGG opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.