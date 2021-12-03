National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,045.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

NG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 938.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 938.33. The company has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

