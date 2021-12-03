National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NFG opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

