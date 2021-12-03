National Bankshares Cuts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.07.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

TSE VNP opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock has a market cap of C$197.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.85.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.