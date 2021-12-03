National Bank Financial Trims 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Target Price to C$4.75

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPLSF. Raymond James cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

5N Plus stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.21. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

