MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

MYTE stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

