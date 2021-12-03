Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 480,446 shares of company stock worth $11,103,914 and sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.