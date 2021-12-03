MXC (MXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.44 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. MXC has a market cap of $132.33 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.00352653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013573 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $723.50 or 0.01304747 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

