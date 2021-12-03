Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,110.37

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,110.37 ($14.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,103.76 ($14.42). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 130,898 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,110 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £697.84 ($911.73).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

