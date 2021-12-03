Multiplier 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,808.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $149,752.15 and $1,808.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars.

