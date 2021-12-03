MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:MP opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 6,981.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

