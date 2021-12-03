Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $988.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

