Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 123 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599 ($2,089.10).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,588.65 ($2,075.58).

On Thursday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 132 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,322.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,299.31. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock has a market cap of £723.59 million and a PE ratio of 45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

