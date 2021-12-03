Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.48

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$139.48 and traded as low as C$132.29. Morguard shares last traded at C$132.29, with a volume of 4,403 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$137.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$9.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$271.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 13.9454894 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

