Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$4.29 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGRUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

