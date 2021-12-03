Morgan Stanley Sells 77,590 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,548,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

