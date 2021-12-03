Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

