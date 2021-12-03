Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 166,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

PRMW stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,730 shares of company stock worth $9,720,361. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

