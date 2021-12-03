Morgan Stanley Purchases 91,530 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 116,736 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE GWB opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

