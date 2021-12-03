Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

