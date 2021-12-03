Morgan Stanley Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

