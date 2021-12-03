Morgan Stanley Has $7.12 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

