Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 844.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter valued at $492,000.

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $93.97 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76.

