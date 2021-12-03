Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 196.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gevo were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gevo by 458.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

