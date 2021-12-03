Morgan Stanley Acquires 270,313 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 288.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 45.39.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.