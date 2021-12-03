Morgan Stanley Acquires 22,116 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GMS were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 68.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth about $342,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

