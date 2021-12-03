Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $853,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.