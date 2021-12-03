MONK Price Tops $0.0469 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. MONK has a market capitalization of $607,727.93 and approximately $1,869.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019568 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 292.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012294 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

