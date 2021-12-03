Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 35.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.