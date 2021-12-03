Molecular Future (MOF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,856.00

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Molecular Future has a market cap of $199.22 million and approximately $29,856.00 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00239678 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Molecular Future

Molecular Future (CRYPTO:MOF) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,224,000 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

