MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,957. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.43 and a one year high of 249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.54.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

