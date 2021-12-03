MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,957. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.43 and a one year high of 249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.54.
About MMEX Resources
