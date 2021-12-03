Mizuho Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.85.

APA stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

