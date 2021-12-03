Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

