Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.55.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
