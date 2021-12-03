Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MCW. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 816,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

