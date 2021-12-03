Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

