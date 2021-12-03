Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Up 52.6%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS)’s stock price shot up 52.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. 2,941,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 822,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$55.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

